Woman trapped in Surrey ravine for five days rescued

Emergency crews rescued a woman who said she had been stuck in a Surrey ravine for five days.

Crews converged on a wooded area near 96A Avenue and 117 Street on Tuesday after screams were heard by a man going for a walk near the Delta Creek ravine.

Members of the high-angle rescue team had to cut branches to reach the victim and carry her to safety. The woman was dehydrated and suffered cuts and bruises.

She told rescue crew members she fell down a 15-metre drop in the forest of a nearby subdivision on Thursday and had been stuck there since.

Clint Whitla said he was looking for his missing bike when he spotted the woman.

He chalked up his role in the rescue to luck.

“I don’t think that I’m a hero or anything like that. I just made a phone call,” he said.

– With files from Tanya Beja