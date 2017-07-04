Prince George
July 4, 2017 5:46 pm

Police searching for suspect involved in Prince George mall shooting

By Online News Producer  Global News

Prince George RCMP are investigating after someone crashed a truck into Pine Centre Mall Tuesday morning. The suspect fired one shot at a security guard before fleeing on foot.

RCMP officers are searching for a suspect connected with a shooting at a local mall in Prince George.

Just before 4 a.m. Tuesday morning, a suspect allegedly smashed a truck into the Pine Centre causing considerable damage, according to Mounties.

RCMP on the scene after a suspect smashed his flatbed truck into a Prince George mall on July 4, 2017.

Few details are known, but RCMP believe a shot was fired at a security guard on duty at the mall before the masked suspect took off on foot.

The security guard was uninjured.

RCMP on the scene after a suspect smashed his flatbed truck into a Prince George mall on July 4, 2017.

The suspect is driving a white four-door flatbed truck and police believe it is stolen.

All of the mall’s stores except for the exterior ones will remain closed while police investigate.

RCMP on the scene after a suspect smashed his flatbed truck into a Prince George mall on July 4, 2017.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince George RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

More to come…
