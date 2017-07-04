Police searching for suspect involved in Prince George mall shooting

RCMP officers are searching for a suspect connected with a shooting at a local mall in Prince George.

Just before 4 a.m. Tuesday morning, a suspect allegedly smashed a truck into the Pine Centre causing considerable damage, according to Mounties.

Few details are known, but RCMP believe a shot was fired at a security guard on duty at the mall before the masked suspect took off on foot.

The security guard was uninjured.

The suspect is driving a white four-door flatbed truck and police believe it is stolen.

All of the mall’s stores except for the exterior ones will remain closed while police investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince George RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

More to come…