York police charge 26 impaired, 126 distracted drivers during Canada Day week

York Regional Police laid impaired driving charges against 26 drivers over the past week, which included the Canada Day long weekend.

Police said they also charged 126 distracted drivers in the same period from June 26 to July 3.

Of the impaired-related charges, 23 drivers were charged for being impaired by alcohol, while two drivers were allegedly impaired by drugs, and one driver was charged with failing to provide a breath sample.

READ MORE: 20 people charged with impaired driving in one week in York Region

Almost half of the drivers, 12, were stopped by officers conducting general patrol or RIDE spot checks. Four drivers were arrested after being involved in collisions and 10 impaired drivers were stopped thanks to tips from concerned citizens, according to police.



Story continues below 26 IMPAIRED DRIVERS AND MORE THAN 120 DISTRACTED DRIVERS CHARGED LAST WEEK https://t.co/0kfZCRYLxO — York Regional Police (@YRP) July 4, 2017

York police launched the “Not One More” summer impaired-driving prevention campaign on Friday before the long weekend. It enlisted the help of friends who knew the Neville-Lake children, who were killed when the van they were travelling in was struck by a drunk driver on Sept. 27, 2015 in Vaughan.

The campaign uses drawings to depict the pain and loss suffered by the children as a result of impaired driving.

READ MORE: Friends of Neville-Lake children speak out against impaired driving in York Region

York Regional Police thank the citizens who chose to not drink and drive over the Canada Day long weekend, and the members of the community who helped alert police to possible impaired drivers.

Police urge citizens to contact them if they witness dangerous driving behaviour that could jeopardize the safety of motorists and pedestrians.