Politics
July 4, 2017 4:05 pm
Updated: July 4, 2017 4:14 pm

Federal Conservatives out-fundraise Liberals in 2016, but spend more doing it

By Staff The Canadian Press

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is all smiles when he receives a standing ovation from Rona Ambrose and other members of parliament in the House of Commons on Monday.

Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press
A A

The federal Conservative party raised a million more dollars than the Liberals last year, but spent twice as much as the  governing party in order to raise the cash.

Annual financial reports published today show the Conservatives raised $18.25 million from 82,662 donors in 2016, while the Liberals pulled in $17.18 million from 82,285 donors.

The records also show, however, the Conservatives spent $6.85 million on fundraising activities, compared to the Liberals’ $3.1
million.

The federal New Democrats were a distant third, pulling in $5.39 million from 26,754 people and spending $315,000 to do so.

The Conservative fundraising totals for 2016 don’t account for the money raised by candidates in the leadership race that was
underway for much of last year; in 2016, $3.9 million was raised.

Overall, the Liberals spent $18.58 million in 2016, the Conservatives $21.98 million and the NDP $8.3 million.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Andrew Scheer
Conservative Fundraising
Conservative Party of Canada
Fundraising
Justin Trudeau
Liberal Fudraising
Liberal Party
political fundraising
Rona Ambrose

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News