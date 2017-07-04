Homes evacuated after water main burst in East Vancouver

Several homes were evacuated Tuesday morning after a water main burst in East Vancouver.

Water could be seen shooting up from where the line broke just after 1 a.m. in the 4400-block of Nanaimo Street.

Officials are telling drivers to avoid the area as three of the four lanes along that stretch are heavily damaged. Crews will need to dig up the concrete to get to the line to fix it.

Nanaimo Street between 27 Avenue and 29 Avenue could be closed for several days.

Nanaimo closed btwn 27 & 29 for repairs (possibly several days). Major water main break. Some homes flooded. @GlobalBC @GlobalBCMorning pic.twitter.com/XRnjWJ3ZzG — Jordan Armstrong (@jarmstrongbc) July 4, 2017

At least one home suffered water damage when the pipe burst.

There is no word when the residents will be allowed back to their homes.