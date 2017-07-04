Canada
July 4, 2017 8:37 am

Homes evacuated after water main burst in East Vancouver

By Online News Producer  Global News

Credit: Ryan Stelting

Several homes were evacuated Tuesday morning after a water main burst in East Vancouver.

Water could be seen shooting up from where the line broke just after 1 a.m. in the 4400-block of Nanaimo Street.

Officials are telling drivers to avoid the area as three of the four lanes along that stretch are heavily damaged. Crews will need to dig up the concrete to get to the line to fix it.

Nanaimo Street between 27 Avenue and 29 Avenue could be closed for several days.

At least one home suffered water damage when the pipe burst.

There is no word when the residents will be allowed back to their homes.

 

