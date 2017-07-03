Co-founder of Kelowna Hells Angels dies

A high profile member of the Hells Angels with links to the Okanagan has passed away.

Originally from eastern Canada – David Giles moved up the ranks of the biker gang forming close relations with one of the most feared bikers in Canada — Maurice Mom Boucher from Montreal.

Giles ended up in B.C. where he orchestrated the creation of the Kelowna chapter, becoming its vice president.

And although Giles helped set up the Kelowna chapter — he also brought it a lot of heat.

About 10 years ago, Giles was charged with trafficking cocaine but acquitted.

However, Giles remained on the RCMP’s radar and was charged again for trying import hundreds of kilos of cocaine into the Okanagan.

This time, Giles was convicted.

His lawyer asked for a shorter prison sentence because Giles’ health was failing – that he was in urgent need of a liver transplant.

But the judge was not sympathetic and Giles was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

He died on Canada Day at the age of 67 in an Abbotsford hospital.