Toronto Blue Jays acquire catcher Miguel Montero from Chicago Cubs

The Toronto Blue Jays have made a trade with the Chicago Cubs, acquiring catcher Miguel Montero.

In return, the Jays will receive a player to be named later, along with cash considerations.

The move comes at the halfway point of the season where the Jays have been slumping offensively and could be the boost the batting lineup needs. Montero has a batting average of .286 with four home runs and eight RBIs in 44 games.

The 33-year-old is a 10-year veteran, who started his major league career in 2006 with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Toronto is currently in the midst of a four-game losing streak after being swept by the Boston Red Sox this Canada Day weekend at Rogers Centre.

Starting catcher Russell Martin is currently struggling offensively, sporting a .213 batting average with seven home runs and 16 RBI. Backup catcher Luke Maille is also trying to cope with a tough offensive season, as he has a batting average of .115. He also has two home runs and five runs batted in over the course of 32 games.

The Jays are now on the road for a three-game series in New York, as they face the Yankees at 7:05 p.m. on Monday.

Toronto is currently in last place in the American League East.