Minor injuries after Amtrak train falls off tracks near Seattle

Trains are again moving in Washington state after an Amtrak that links Vancouver to Oregon de-railed south of Seattle on Sunday afternoon.

Four cars tipped off the tracks near Puget Sound, which left several passengers with minor injuries.

Passengers on board the train reported feeling a shuttering, the brakes being engaged and everything suddenly being tilted.

The cascades train normally operates between Vancouver and Eugene, Oregon.

It is still unclear what caused the train to come off the tracks.