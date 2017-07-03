Man dies following shooting in Regent Park

Toronto Homicide Unit is taking over investigation after a man was shot and killed in the Regent Park neighbourhood.

It happened around 9 p.m. Sunday evening near Dundas and Parliament.

The victim, a man in his 20’s was transported to hospital vital signs absent, suffering from gunshot wounds to the torso. He was pronounced dead in hospital.

The incident marks the city’s 23rd homicide of the year.

There has been no immediate word on any suspects or the events surrounding the shooting.