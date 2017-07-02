Disabled advocates applaud Vancouver’s proposal for more accessible beaches

Spinal Cord Injury BC is endorsing a proposal to make one of Vancouver’s beaches more accessible.

Speaking on the CKNW Weekend Show, Manager of the Resource Centre Jocelyn Maffin said making English Bay Beach easier to access is one of the few hurdles the disabled have to tackle every day.

“Our parks are really important, shared experience and resource for people who live in our city. And unfortunately, they are the great outdoors,” said Maffin.

“There are some barriers there that you don’t encounter in new buildings. Beaches, in particular, are sort of a frontier that are really, really difficult for people in wheelchairs.”

The Vancouver Park Board is working towards getting a mat to lay on the sand so wheelchairs can travel towards the shoreline.

“We applaud the city’s efforts in this regard and definitely encourage them to consider a wider implementation as soon as it’s feasible.”

Currently there are beach wheelchairs available at city beaches, but she says the mat gives people the independence to take a stroll on the sand.