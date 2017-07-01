Vancouver Island man hangs Canadian flags on his property, faces fines from strata

Barrie Burden is proud to have Canadian flags waving outside his Qualicum Beach home on Canada’s 150th birthday — but it may come at a price.

Burden has been told that the two Canadian flags on his property are in violation of strata bylaws and the fine for the violation is $50 per week.

The 79-year-old decided to put up two flags — one on a fence and another on a trestle — even though he was fully aware of rules forbidding residents from mounting items to permanent structures.

Burden said the flags are a tribute to his country, and to seven family members who have served in Canada’s armed forces.

“I feel very strongly about my patriotism to my country and this is how I show it,” he said.

Burden said he will likely take the flags down after Canada Day, and will appeal to the strata association to change the rules.

Global News has reached out to the association but has not heard back.

Burden has the support of Qualicum Beach Mayor Teunis Westbroek.

“I don’t think the strata really thought this one through, so they probably should make an exception on the rules that allows people who have this strong passion for this country to be able to have a flag,” he said.

“I heard they’re charging him $50 for every week he has the flag up. I will give them $50 so he can fly it for a whole week.”