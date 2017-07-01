CLAC protest against “Canadian colonialism” on Canada Day
About 15 anti-capitalist activists with the Convergence de Luttes Anticapitalistes (CLAC) demonstrated by waving a large banner through the streets of Old Montreal Saturday morning.
The group claimed they wanted to attack symbols of Canadian colonialism, which they called an “Anti-Canada day”.
A number of police officers were on hand to ensure it didn’t get out of control.
No acts of vandalism or violence were reported.
