Canada
July 1, 2017 4:36 pm
Updated: July 1, 2017 4:42 pm

CLAC protest against “Canadian colonialism” on Canada Day

By Global News

CLAC protesters in Old Montreal. Saturday July 1, 2017.

Global News
About 15 anti-capitalist activists with the Convergence de Luttes Anticapitalistes (CLAC) demonstrated by waving a large banner through the streets of Old Montreal Saturday morning.

The group claimed they wanted to attack symbols of Canadian colonialism, which they called an “Anti-Canada day”.

A number of police officers were on hand to ensure it didn’t get out of control.

No acts of vandalism or violence were reported.
Anti-Canada day
Anti-Colonialism
CLAC
Montreal Protests

