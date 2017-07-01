Montrealers celebrate Canada Day

Canadians of all backgrounds gathered throughout Montreal to celebrate the country’s 150th anniversary.

The milestone birthday included a parade crossing the downtown core, ending on Place Du Canada for a giant cake feeding 3,000 people.

The rain didn’t put a damper on the celebrations, with many Montrealers coming out to show their pride for being Canadian.

“We live here, we breathe here, we love it here,” Montreal’s Canada Day parade marshall Greg Wolf told Global News.

“I can go anywhere in the world with a little Canada flag patch and everything is cool, everyone says hello.”

Floats representing the city’s diverse communities delighted the estimated 10,000 attendants.

This year’s honorary grand marshall was Constable John Dee Delorimier, who served as one of the youngest chiefs of the Mohawk Council of Khanawake and is now Khanawake Mohawk Peacekeeper.

Over at the Old Port, an army tribute, human foosball and even maple leaf tattoos were part of the festivities.

Canada Day has officially begun by the Old Port in Montreal. Lots of festivities taking place throughout the day. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/Hg2CQNfmZw — Matt Grillo (@MGrilloGlobal) July 1, 2017

“Canada’s story is one that is incredible to understand in terms of how different communities work so hard to get integrated together,” partygoer Abhinav Gupta said.