Freefall festival takes to airfield in Vernon

Hundreds of parachute enthusiasts are gathering in the Okanagan for the Canada Day long weekend to take the plunge over Vernon.

About three to four hundred people are coming from as far away as Quebec for the Great Canadian Freefall Festival Vol. 4.

“I feel like jumping out of some planes would be a good time,” Derek Bishop from Regina told Global News.

Skyvans can carry 22 skydivers, making for group jumps that will create quite the spectacle over the North Okanagan for the weekend.

“We’re able to build larger formations, go higher altitudes,” said Bret Chalmers with Okanagan Skydive. “The back door is a huge attraction. We’re able to walk out rather than climb out of a small door. It increases the fun factor.”