Missing and murdered indigenous women inquiry executive director resigns

By Staff The Canadian Press

A ceremony was held at the legislature in Victoria, B.C., Tuesday, May 10, 2016 to unveil a memorial quilt crafted by families who have lost loved ones using 90 patches created from victims' clothing, blankets and other possessions to honour the memory of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

A senior staff member with the much-scrutinized inquiry into murdered and missing indigenous women has resigned.

Executive director Michele Moreau cited personal reasons for her departure, which is effective July 21.

The inquiry released a statement saying it accepted Moreau’s resignation with great sadness.

Some First Nations leaders have been critical of the inquiry’s progress so far and victims’ families have said they haven’t been adequately consulted about hearings.

Chief commissioner Marion Buller promised improved communication.

Moreau said it is with mixed emotions that she is departing.

