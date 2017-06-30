Kelowna beaches reopen after flooding in time for Canada Day weekend

They’re not in pristine shape but the City of Kelowna wants locals and visitors to know various Okanagan Lake beaches will be open to the public in time for the Canada Day long weekend.

Some were off bounds because of the lake flooding.

The open beaches include:

· The north end of the beach at City Park

· Waterfront Park including Tugboat Beach

· Boyce-Gyro Beach Park

· Cedar Creek Park

· Sarsons Beach Park

· Paul’s Tomb and Lochview Trail

“Beach goers may see wood debris along the shoreline as clean-up continues – any large debris should be left in place as it protects against wave erosion. Anyone swimming should watch for and avoid floating debris,” states a city news release.

The pedestrian tunnel under the floating bridge will also reopen by Saturday.

But because the power to City Park has been turned off, both the park and the tunnel close down at dusk until further notice.

Boaters using motorized watercraft are asked to go slow and keep away from the shore to not create wakes that could cause further problems along the foreshore.

They should be wary of submerged docks and floating debris.

The public boat launches at Cook Road, Water Street and Cedar Creek Park are all open.