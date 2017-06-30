Injured flagger improving in hospital: B.C. Flagging Association

A group that advocates for construction flaggers says the worker who was struck by an SUV in a Burnaby hit and run this week is in much better shape.

B.C. Flagging Association co-founder Diane Herback said she gets sick to her stomach when she watches the video, but is glad the flagger is recovering.

“I know that she’s doing a lot better,” Herback said.

“She’s coherent and stuff. She does have a concussion. I also know that she can’t remember a lot of what happened. I guess maybe in time she will, but maybe it’s good she doesn’t.”

Video of the incident shows a white SUV attempting to merge into traffic in a construction zone. The vehicle then appears to accelerate into a flagger, who appears to be trying to stop it.

Burnaby RCMP alleges that minutes after hitting the flagger, the suspect driver struck second flagger.

Police said shortly thereafter, the driver turned down a side street and assaulted a pair of children who investigators said are related to her.

The suspect, a Surrey woman in her 30s, was arrested but no charges have been laid as of yet.

Herback said more rules are needed to keep workers safe, especially with the amount of road work in the summer months.

“There’s so much construction, we don’t have enough members of each police detachment to come into our zones every day. So the police are stepping it up. The Ministry of Transportation, the Attorney General and WorkSafe, as far as I’m concerned, they’re a bunch of idiots,” she said.

WorkSafe, the Ministry of Transportation and the Attorney General’s Ministry have yet to respond to CKNW’s request for comment.