Activists to block stretch of Highway 1 east of Winnipeg for protest

First Nations activists from Winnipeg are set to shut down a portion of Highway 1 east of Winnipeg.

It is expected the protest will happen on the Trans-Canada Highway at Deacon’s Corner.

A post on Red Power Media’s website said organizers want to bring awareness to youth suicides on First Nations in hopes of the Canadian government increasing its mental health services funding.

The post also said the protest is to shed light on the deaths of several Indigenous youth in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Protesters will join from the American Indian Movement, Urban Warrior Alliance and Idle No More.

If the road is blocked it could create a significant traffic back up on the busy stretch of highway ahead of the long weekend.