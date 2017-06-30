Crime
Teen girl missing after jumping into Thompson River to escape arrest

By Online News Producer  Global News

A search and investigation is now underway.

Kent Simmonds / CFJC Today
The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is now investigating after an arrest attempt went wrong in Kamloops on Thursday.

Around 2 a.m. police received a report of a stolen bicycle in a North Shore neighbourhood.

According to CFJC News, the police investigation led to the recovery of the bike and a police dog located a teenage girl, believed to be associated with the theft, under a dock at the riverbank near Royal Avenue.

The girl was arrested but managed to escape from police custody and jumped into the Thompson River.

Kamloops Fire Rescue was called in to search the water but it’s believed the girl was swept up in the current.

The investigation continues.

— With files from CFJC News

 

