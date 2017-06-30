What to do on Canada Day 2017 in the Greater Toronto Area

There is no shortage of events in the Greater Toronto Area to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday on July 1.

Here is a list of some of the high-profile events happening across the region.

Mississauga:

Canada Day at Celebration Square

The event will be hosted by Global News’ Alan Carter, Farah Nasser, Jeff McArthur and Crystal Goomansingh. It will begin at 2 p.m. with various musical acts such as K’NAAN, Neon Dreams and DJ Shub. There is a special family section called Camp Canucks from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The night will end with fireworks at 10 p.m.

Toronto:

There’s a diversity of music featuring urban, indie, roots, pop and world artists on three stages beginning at 2 p.m. across the City of Toronto and ending with fireworks at 10:55 p.m.

Events will take place at 15 locations in the city including Nathan Phillips Square, Mel Lastman Square, Humber Bay Park West and Scarborough Civic Centre.

A full list of musical acts and activities can be found here.

There are also plenty of community celebrations at the following locations:

Amesbury Community Centre 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Centennial Park 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

CN Tower 10:30 p.m. fireworks

Colborne Lodge in High Park 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Earl Bales Community Centre 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Fort York Historic Site 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Harbourfront Centre 12 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Mackenzie House 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Milliken Park 10 p.m. fireworks

Montgomery’s Inn 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Spadina Museum 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Stan Wadlow Park 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Thomson Memorial Park & Scarborough Museum 4 – 10 pm

Weston Lions Park 5 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Woodbine Beach 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Redpath Waterfront Festival:

Catch a glimpse of the world-famous giant yellow rubber duck at HTO park. Queens Quay West and Sherbourne Common will also host a myriad of activities beginning at 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. There’s an interactive entertainment area, art workshops, artisan market and fireworks at 10:30 p.m. at the Harbourfront Centre.

Have you started planning your festival weekend yet? Click here to download the full schedule & event maps: https://t.co/uVoNOGh20w pic.twitter.com/PKSLy10I9D — Redpath WaterFest (@TOwaterfest) June 28, 2017

York Region:

Whitchurch-Stouffville will celebrate Canada Day with its annual Strawberry Festival. Saturday’s schedule is packed with activities and events, including the popular Street Market, which takes place on Main and Park Street. There are contests, games, music, food and entertainment.

Canada’s Wonderland in Vaughan is hosting Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation Weekend where Canadian Armed Forces members and Veterans receive free admission from Friday, June 30 through Monday, July 3.

Aurora celebrates Canada Day with its annual parade which begins at 10 a.m. The route runs south along Yonge Street from Mosley Street to Murray Drive. Children can participate in pre-parade sidewalk chalking at 9:30 a.m. outside of the Aurora Public Library.

Newmarket Riverwalk Commons will serve a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to Noon. Children can enjoy rides on the ferris wheel and merry-go-round, rock climbing wall, face painting, inflatables, balloon twists and more from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m. in George Richardson Park.

Milne Dam Conservation Area in Markham will be host to the city’s Canada Day celebrations. Free children’s activities begin at 3 p.m. with live entertainment, food and displays. The flag-raising ceremony starts at 4:30 p.m. and is followed with a musical performance by Francesco Yates at 9 p.m. A fireworks display takes places around 10 p.m.

Richmond Green Sports Centre and Park in Richmond Hill will host this year’s Canada Day festivities. The event begins at 11 a.m. and ends around 10 p.m. with fireworks.

Durham Region:

Lakeview Park in Oshawa will have bands, displays and children’s activities from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oshawa’s fireworks are Canada 150 themed featuring an all-Canadian playlist choreographed to the fireworks.

Canada Day County Town Carnival is happening in Whitby from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Victoria Fields.

Pickering is staging multiple events throughout the day. Daytime activities take place at Esplanade Park from noon to 5 p.m. and evening celebrations will happen at Kinsmen Park from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Ajax Rotary Park will host family celebrations with face painting, inflatable rides, strolling buskers and more. There will be live entertainment and cultural performances on stage. The event takes place between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Peel Region:

Chinguacousy Park in Brampton is the place to be for Canada Day. Events begin at 12 p.m. and end with fireworks at 10 p.m. There is local live entertainment, family activities and various food vendors.

Strawberry Festival at Caledon Fairgrounds from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free with free birthday cake and balloons at noon. Catch the Classic Car Show and stay for the All Day Strawberry Breakfast.