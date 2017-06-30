Canada 150: South Okanagan celebrations

Wondering what’s on the go for Canada Day if you live in the south Okanagan?

Here’s a look at some of the days celebrations for Canada 150:

Penticton

Festivities start early in Penticton, with a pancake breakfast at Gyro Park from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m

The official Canada Day kickoff with speeches, the anthem and yes, birthday cake, starts at 11:45 a.m.

A full-fledged Canada 150 music festival goes from 12:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

From rock to soul to Canandiana, there’s all sorts of artists taking the stage. For a list of who’s playing and when click here.

Fireworks cap off the celebrations at 10 p.m.

Osoyoos

July 1st in Osoyoos is the 66th anniversary of the Cherry Fiesta Canada Day Celebration.

Five dollars gets you a pancake breakfast from 7:00-11:00 a.m. at the Town Square.

The Cherry Fiesta Parade along Main Street begins to roll at 11:00 a.m.

The opening ceremonies and Canada Day cake chow down are at 1:30 p.m. at the Gyro Beach band shell where numerous musical acts will perform throughout the day.

There’s also a variety of children’s activities at Gyro Beach from 12:30-3:30 p.m.

And the cherry pit spit and pie eating contests are at the same location from 2:30-4:00 p.m.

The “best in BC” fireworks start blasting off at about 10:00 p.m. on the beach front.

Princeton

Canada Day events in Princeton kick off at 11:00 a.m. with a free Legion BBQ at Veterans Square.

Centennial Pool is also marking a birthday, its 50th, at 2:00 p.m.

Vermilion Avenue and Bridge Street is where to be for the Rotary Parade starting at 6:00 p.m.

And a Canada Day dance at the Legion hall begins at 7:00 p.m.