Canna Clinic marijuana dispensary raided twice in 1 week, 8 more employees charged: Toronto police

Six days after police executed coordinated search warrants on marijuana dispensaries across Toronto and Vancouver and arrested 80 people, officers raided a Canna Clinic dispensary for the second time and charged eight more employees.

Toronto police raided the Canna Clinic dispensary, located at 213 Ossington Ave., Wednesday and seized, 908.12 grams of marijuana oil, 73.52 grams of shatter, 42.7 grams of hash and $4,941 in Canadian currency.

Petro Merkulov, 21, Pabo Ogunlesi, 22, Grad Murray, 29, Kavan Benthien, 28, Eric On, 23, Ruth-Lande Henry, 21, Joshua Hakimi, 23, Katherine Klippenstein, 27, all of Toronto, were arrested and charged with marijuana possession and drug trafficking charges. They were scheduled to appear in a Toronto court Thursday.

The arrests come after six other Canna Clinic marijuana dispensaries and six residences were targeted in coordinated raids across Toronto last Thursday, in an investigation dubbed Project Lincoln in partnership with the RCMP and the city’s Municipal Licensing & Standards division.

That same day, Vancouver police executed six search warrants at undisclosed locations in the Vancouver and Denman Island areas.

“It’s about enforcing the law,” Toronto police spokesman Mark Pugash told Global News Wednesday.

“If people are going to persist in doing what we believe to be is against the law then we’ll continue to enforce the law until that law changes.”

In total, police seized one vehicle, 178 kilograms of marijuana, 48 kilograms of edible marijuana products, 6.8 kilograms of marijuana “shatter,” 19 kilograms of cannabis resin and more than $350,000 in cash.

Toronto police said a total of 80 Canna Clinic employees were arrested, charged and released at the scene.