Prince Charles and Camilla kick off 3-day Canadian tour in Iqaluit

IQALUIT, Nunavut – Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall have touched down in Iqaluit, kicking off a royal tour that will culminate in Canada’s 150th anniversary on Saturday.
The couple were greeted with an official welcome of military honours, including an inspection of a group of Canadian Rangers and a traditional Inuit ceremony at the territory’s legislative assembly.
READ MORE: Prince Charles and Camilla’s 3-day tour of Canada to cost almost $1M
They were also greeted by dignitaries, including Gov. Gen. David Johnston, Nunavut Commissioner Nellie Kusugak and Nunavut Premier Peter Taptuna.
Some highlights from the 2016 Royal visit:
The Prince of Wales, who is marking his 18th visit to Canada, meets later with groups focused on the promotion and preservation of the Inuit language.
READ MORE: Schedule released for Prince Charles and Camilla’s visit to Canada
Prince Charles will also hear about the Inuit language authority, watch an Inuktitut translation of a children’s book inspired by a book he authored and receive a brief language lesson.
The Duchess of Cornwall, who is marking her fourth visit to Canada, will attend a separate event dedicated to women’s wellness in the North.
© 2017 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.