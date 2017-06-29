Prince Charles and Camilla kick off 3-day Canadian tour in Iqaluit

IQALUIT, Nunavut – Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall have touched down in Iqaluit, kicking off a royal tour that will culminate in Canada’s 150th anniversary on Saturday.

The couple were greeted with an official welcome of military honours, including an inspection of a group of Canadian Rangers and a traditional Inuit ceremony at the territory’s legislative assembly.

READ MORE: Prince Charles and Camilla’s 3-day tour of Canada to cost almost $1M

They were also greeted by dignitaries, including Gov. Gen. David Johnston, Nunavut Commissioner Nellie Kusugak and Nunavut Premier Peter Taptuna.

Some highlights from the 2016 Royal visit:

The Prince of Wales, who is marking his 18th visit to Canada, meets later with groups focused on the promotion and preservation of the Inuit language.

READ MORE: Schedule released for Prince Charles and Camilla’s visit to Canada

Prince Charles will also hear about the Inuit language authority, watch an Inuktitut translation of a children’s book inspired by a book he authored and receive a brief language lesson.

The Duchess of Cornwall, who is marking her fourth visit to Canada, will attend a separate event dedicated to women’s wellness in the North.