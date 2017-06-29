Hepatitis A confirmed at O’Grady’s On Church in Toronto

An employee at O’Grady’s on Church in Toronto has a confirmed case of hepatitis A and health officials are advising patrons who consumed food or beverages at the restaurant to watch out for symptoms.

Toronto Public Health is advising customers who attended the establishment at 518 Church St. between June 7 and June 23 to be mindful of their health, practice thorough hand washing and consider getting a vaccination.

Health officials said the vaccine is most effective within 14 days of exposure. Two free hepatitis A clinic sessions are being held at the following dates:

• Friday, June 30 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at East York Civic Centre, 850 Coxwell Ave.

• Saturday, July 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Metro Hall, 55 John St., rooms 308 and 309

Hepititis A, unlike B and C, does not develop into chronic hepatitis or scarring of the liver, and death from hepatitis A infection is rare, health officials say.

Symptoms include fever, tiredness, loss of appetite, nausea/vomiting, dark urine, stomach pains and jaundice.

This virus is transmitted from person to person and the common route of exposure is food contaminated by infected food handlers.

Anyone seeking information is urged to contact Toronto Public Health at 416-338-7600.