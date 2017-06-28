Patients potentially exposed to hepatitis B and C at Covenant Health facilities

Covenant Health said it is notifying patients of the potential risk of exposure to hepatitis B and C.

Hepatitis B and hepatitis C are viral infections that attack the liver. Symptoms can include vomiting, yellowish skin, tiredness, dark urine and abdominal pain.

Covenant Health operates 17 health-care facilities in Alberta, including the Grey Nuns and Misericordia hospitals in Edmonton. It’s not yet known where the exposure happened or when.

A news conference will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Grey Nuns.

Dr. Owen Heisler, the chief medical officer for Covenant Health, will share information about this issue and the steps taken to ensure patients are informed and provided with follow-up testing.

Covenant Health is one of two health-care providers in the province. The other is Alberta Health Services.

— More to come…