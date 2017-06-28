Entertainment
Pitch Perfect’s Hailee Steinfeld talks music, acting on Global News Morning in Montreal

Hailee Steinfeld rose to fame as a 13-year-old when she was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Mattie Ross in True Grit.

She has since established herself as an actress and singer, appearing in Hollywood blockbuster Pitch Perfect 2 and the highly anticipated Pitch Perfect 3.

Although Steinfeld started off as an actress, she said she wanted to perform as a singer, so Pitch Perfect was the ideal platform to demonstrate her talent.

She spoke to Global News Morning’s Laura Casella about auditioning for the musical franchise during a quick stop in Montreal on Tuesday.

“I was filming another movie. I started writing them emails, I was sending them music. I was sending them covers, stuff I had never released to buy myself some time to get to L.A. to audition for them,” said Steinfeld.

“I auditioned, and a week or so later, I was in Bella boot-camp.”

Away from the silver screen, Steinfeld is no stranger to releasing Music Canada platinum singles, including her debut song, released in 2015, “Love Myself.”

She also performed on the single “Starving,” with Grey, produced by Zedd, which she learned went triple platinum during her visit to Montreal.

Her most recent single, “Most Girls,” debuted this past May.

Despite her busy schedule and being an artist in an age where performers are scrutinized on social media, Steinfeld says she maintains a positive attitude.

“Remind yourself why it is you’re doing what you’re doing. It can never be the wrong thing,” she said.

“I feel really lucky to be doing what I love and it never feels like work.”

