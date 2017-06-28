Fire breaks out at Langley auto dealership

Highway 10 is closed in both directions in Langley this morning after a suspicious fire broke out at an auto dealership.

Crews remain on scene at the Vancouver Auto Liquidation store on 203 Street and the Langley ByPass.

The fire appears to have broken out around 2:40 a.m. but the cause is still under investigation. When crews arrived they found a truck had caught fire to the main section of the building. The fire chief says it is possible the truck was stolen.

The damage does appear to be extensive and traffic in the area is backing up and detouring onto the Fraser Highway.

More to come.