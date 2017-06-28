Historic Quinsam Hotel in Campbell River goes up in flames

Fire devastated a historic hotel in Campbell River overnight.

The Quinsam Hotel and pub, believed to be about 70 years old, suffered extensive damage.

Witnesses tell Global News the fire broke out just before midnight and hours later fire crews could not keep the flames from spreading throughout the building.

Everyone inside the building at the time made it out safely and no one was seriously hurt.

However, their belongings and the beloved building appears to be lost. Residents say the loss of hotel is devastating for their community.

