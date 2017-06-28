Shooting in Burnaby, BC sends 24-year-old man to hospital

A 24-year-old man was taken to hospital, after a shooting near Edmonds Park, in Burnaby Tuesday evening.

RCMP say it happened at around 9pm.

The victim was treated for minor injuries and released from hospital shortly afterward.

Burnaby RCMP Staff Sergeant Ken Moe says he’s convinced it was targeted and there is no danger to the public.

He adds the suspect is possibly male, but they have a limited description and no one is in custody.