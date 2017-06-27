Montreal south shore hit with hail, heavy rain

Part of Montreal’s south shore have been hit by hail and heavy rain as the forecast calls for a risk of a severe thunderstorm.

According to residents in Brossard, the hail was the size of peas.

A severe thunderstorm watch is also in effect for parts of Quebec, including:

Bellechasse

Côte-de-Beaupré – L’Île d’Orléans

Lévis

Lotbinière

Portneuf

Québec

Saint-Lambert

Valcartier – Stoneham

“Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms,” Environment Canada stated.

“That could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.”

The agency is warning Montrealers that large hail can damage property and cause injury.