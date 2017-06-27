Weather
June 27, 2017 2:59 pm
Montreal south shore hit with hail, heavy rain

Rachel Lau By Online Producer - Quebec  Global News

Hail and heavy rain hit Montreal's south shore, Tuesday, June 27, 2017.

Aileen Yeo
Part of Montreal’s south shore have been hit by hail and heavy rain as the forecast calls for a risk of a severe thunderstorm.

According to residents in Brossard, the hail was the size of peas.

A severe thunderstorm watch is also in effect for parts of Quebec, including:

  • Bellechasse
  • Côte-de-Beaupré – L’Île d’Orléans
  • Lévis
  • Lotbinière
  • Portneuf
  • Québec
  • Saint-Lambert
  • Valcartier – Stoneham

“Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms,” Environment Canada stated.

“That could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.”

The agency is warning Montrealers that large hail can damage property and cause injury.

