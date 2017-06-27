Brampton gym teacher facing additional sex charges: police

A Brampton high school teacher who was charged earlier this month over an alleged sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student is facing new charges.

Peel Regional Police said Tuesday that Richard Knill, a gym teacher at Turner Fenton Secondary School, was arrested on Monday and charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual exploitation.

The second alleged victim came forward on Thursday, a week after Knill’s arrest. Police said the historical charges stem from allegations made by a former student of Bramalea Secondary School, where Knill taught from 1993 to 2002.

Knill was sent home with pay on June 12 and subsequently charged with sexual exploitation after officials learned of an alleged relationship between the teacher and a student at Turner Fenton.

The 53-year-old Milton man was released from custody and is expected in court in Brampton on July 31.

Carla Pereira, a spokesperson for the Peel District School Board, said the board will be conducting its own investigation following the criminal proceedings.

“We have been and continue to co-operate with police at this time,” she said in an e-mailed statement.

Pending the outcome of board’s investigation, Knill could face a number of disciplinary actions, including boundary training, suspension with or without pay, transfer to another school/location or termination.

Knill has taught at four schools in Peel region since the early ’90s — Meadowvale Secondary School (1991 to 1993), Bramalea Secondary School (1993 to 2002) Chinguacousy Secondary School (2002 to 2004) and Turner Fenton Secondary School (2004 to present).

According to a 2003 disciplinary ruling from the Ontario College of Teachers posted online, Knill had been accused of sexually touching two female students during car rides in separate incidents in 1992 and 2000 and was found not guilty of criminal charges laid in both cases.

A three-member disciplinary panel found Knill guilty of professional misconduct and ordered training on “boundary issues” and a psychological assessment, plus a two-month suspension that would not be imposed if he was found fit to teach.

His teaching certificate was in good standing without conditions by the end of March of 2004, the College’s website says.

Peel police say the investigation is ongoing.