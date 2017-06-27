North Korea likens Donald Trump to Hitler

North Korean state media compared U.S. President Donald Trump’s “America First” principals to Nazism, in an editorial published Monday.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) published an article dubbed We Reject ‘American-first Principle’- Nazism in the 21st Century as tensions remain high between the two countries.

“The idea is the American version of Nazism far surpassing the fascism in the last century in its ferocious, brutal and chauvinistic nature,” reads the article. “The ‘American-first principle’ arouses denunciation by the public at home and abroad as it advocates the world domination by recourse to military means just as was the case with Hitler’s concept of world occupation.

“Just following Hitler’s dictatorial politics, Trump’s ‘two-nation strategy’ justifies suppression after dividing nationals into two categories i.e. friends and foes,” the article went on to say.

The editorial also criticized Trump’s anti-immigration policies, calling them “little short of fascism’s racist politics,” adding that Trump has “denied the history of the U.S. itself, a multi-national and multi-racial country.”

The state-run media accused the U.S. of violating the Paris climate agreement.

“The Trump way of thinking that the whole world may be sacrificed just for the better living of the U.S., has put even its allies and stooges in a pretty fix,” reads the editorial. “The U.S. wantonly violated the Paris agreement on preservation of earth environment as an extension of its moves of defying even international law and agreements.”

This comes just days after the death of U.S. university student Otto Warmbier, who died shortly after being released from a North Korean prison. Warmbier, a tourist, was sentenced to 15 years of hard labour for trying to steal an item bearing a propaganda slogan from his hotel, North Korea state media said.

Trump blamed “the brutality of the North Korean regime” for Warmbier’s death.

On Thursday, North Korea conducted another rocket test, which could be part of its program to develop an intercontinental ballistic missile, according to U.S. officials.

The test came a day after the United States pressed China to exert more economic and diplomatic pressure on North Korea to help rein in its nuclear and missile programs.