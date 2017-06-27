BUSINESS REPORT: Walmart stepping up retail fight against Amazon

Walmart is stepping up the fight against Amazon, and it’s right on Amazon’s home turf.

Even as Amazon is making its move into traditional brick and mortar retail by purchasing Whole Foods, its biggest competitor in online Canadian retail is taking a huge step.

Walmart is significantly increasing the number of products at their website, and launching an in-store pickup for these products.

Its endless aisle of products will be supplied by third-party marketplace sellers, which will make goods from outside brands and small businesses available for sale on its website.

However, the difference will be that you will be able to pick up your purchases at any one of the 100 Walmart locations, with plans to roll it out to all 410 stores by Christmas.

To some degree, Canadian Tire and Staples are providing the same service to their customers.

The new shop online and pickup in stores is another plank in the Walmart retail platform to get more customer foot traffic into their stores.