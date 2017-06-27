Cyber attacks strike across Europe, widespread disruption in banks, power grids

Hackers have caused widespread disruption across Europe on Tuesday, hitting Ukraine especially hard.

Company and government officials reported major disruption to the Ukrainian power grid, banks and government offices. Russia’s Rosneft energy company also reported falling victim to hacking, as did shipping company A.P. Moller-Maersk, which said every branch of its business was affected.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Pavlo Rozenko on Tuesday posted a picture of a darkened computer screen to Twitter, saying that the computer system at the government’s headquarters has been shut down.

Та-дам! Секретаріат КМУ по ходу теж "обвалили". Мережа лежить. pic.twitter.com/B74jMsT0qs — Rozenko Pavlo (@RozenkoPavlo) June 27, 2017

Kiev’s main airport has been hit by a “spam attack” that could cause some flights to be delayed.

The Ukrainian central bank said a number of Ukrainian commercial banks and state and private firms had been hit by cyber attacks via an “unknown virus.”

“As a result of these cyber attacks these banks are having difficulties with client services and carrying out banking operations,” the central bank said in a statement that did not name any of the lenders affected.

There’s very little information about who might be behind the disruption, but technology experts who examined screenshots circulating on social media said it bears the hallmarks of ransomware, the name given to programs that hold data hostage by scrambling it until a payment is made.

The world is still recovering from a previous outbreak of Ransomware, called WannaCry or WannaCrypt, which spread rapidly using digital break-in tools originally created by the U.S. National Security Agency and recently leaked to the web.

With files from Reuters