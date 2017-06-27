Toronto Pearson Airport launches live music series to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday

Toronto Pearson International Airport will turn into a live music venue for the summer to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday.

Stages have been set up at both Terminal 1 and the Terminal Link train platform to accommodate a list of 75 local artists from June 26 to Sept. 15.

The performances are free to the public and advertised as “the front door to a Toronto adventure, and the gateway to our great nation.”

The live music sessions will take place 7 p.m. daily at Terminal 1 and 8 p.m. daily at the Terminal Link.

Below is a list of upcoming performances with more to be released throughout the summer.