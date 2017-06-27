Canada
June 27, 2017 8:38 am
Updated: June 27, 2017 8:44 am

Toronto Pearson Airport launches live music series to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday

By Web Producer  Global News

Toronto Pearson International Airport will turn into a live music venue for the summer to celebrate Canada's 150th birthday.

Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images
Stages have been set up at both Terminal 1 and the Terminal Link train platform to accommodate a list of 75 local artists from June 26 to Sept. 15.

The performances are free to the public and advertised as “the front door to a Toronto adventure, and the gateway to our great nation.”

READ MORE: 50 legendary Canadian songs in honour of Canada’s 150th birthday

The live music sessions will take place 7 p.m. daily at Terminal 1 and 8 p.m. daily at the Terminal Link.

Below is a list of upcoming performances with more to be released throughout the summer.

  • June 27 – AHI / Indie-Soul
  • June 28 – Maria Ryan and Chris Bennett / Blues rock
  • June 29 – Jon Brooks / Bluegrass/Folk
  • June 30 – Brighid Fry / Folk/Indie rock
  • July 1 – Mattie Leon / Folk/Indie rock
  • July 2 – Ben Hermann / Folk
  • July 3 – Donne Roberts / International
  • July 4 – Winnie Brave / Roots/Country
  • July 5 – The Young Novelists / Folk/Rock

