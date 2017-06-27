Coyote knocks down little girl in Surrey, B.C.

It was a frightening moment for a 4-year-old girl after she came eye-to-eye with a coyote in Surrey Monday evening.

“That coyote watched us the whole time, he was stalking us,” she said.

Nearby resident, Cheryl O’Donnell, saw the incident and told Global News it happened just after 6 p.m. at Mary Jane Shannon Elementary School, near 144th Street and 108th Avenue.

“I started screaming out the window, and as I was doing that, I saw that coyote take that little girl down to the ground,” she said. “She smashed her nose into the cement, I got out of the car and I started swearing and screaming at that coyote, he had her right down to the ground. We went around the school, we called 911, the police ambulance, everyone was on their way. That little brother was holding onto his little sister and he kept saying ‘I want to see my mom, I want to see my mom.”

Surrey firefighters attended and say the little girl was not bitten, her injury was minor, and she did not have to go to hospital.

The witness says a B.C. Conservation officer also attended the scene and told her the coyote would be removed from the area.

Surrey RCMP say there have been several reports of a hostile coyote around the school and will be in touch with bylaw officers to try and relocate the animal.

In the meantime, people are reminded to watch out for small pets and children as coyotes are wild animals and can be unpredictable.