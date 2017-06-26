Canuck the Crow visits East Vancouver McDonald’s, helps himself to people’s meals

Canuck the Crow has had a busy few weeks. It was recently learned that the bird – who has earned Internet fame from his head-turning antics – received threats after a run-in with a local letter carrier.

That hasn’t stopped him from visiting a McDonald’s on Sunday where he strutted along ledges, hopped on tables and helped himself to people’s meals.

Canuck’s notoriety stems from his tendency to venture out to places where few birds dare to roam. His favourite haunts include the McDonald’s on Hastings and Cassiar Streets, where he often enters through the automatic doors.

“So he hopped onto people’s tables, got a bit too excited here and there,” customer Gary Duhre said. “I didn’t think that it was harming anyone. It was funny just to see the reaction.”

One customer grabbed Canuck and “held it up like it was Simba or something,” Duhre said.

“She was giving it to the employees and the employees were like, ‘What am I supposed to do with this?'”

Canuck the Crow has been the subject of several news stories since he started hanging around people in East Vancouver, looking for food and trying to take shiny items.

WATCH: A look back at Canuck the Crow

In January of last year, Canuck was seen riding the SkyTrain.

Months later, he was spotted at a crime scene in East Vancouver. Canuck grappled with crime scene tape, picked at items in the parking lot and sat on top of a police truck until an officer waved him away.

In March, Canuck was attacked by someone with a flagpole.

Shawn Berman, who describes himself as Canuck’s friend, insists the bird is fierce but mostly friendly. Canada Post begs to differ, having suspended some mail service on Canuck’s street until nesting season is done and he stops dive-bombing letter carriers.

“He had an encounter with the mailman where he ended up biting him and causing bleeding, which I’m obviously not pleased with,” Bergman told Global News on Saturday. “He’s just defending his nest. It’s just territorial instincts.”

— With files from Geoff Hastings, Ted Field and Julia Foy