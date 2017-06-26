Bill Cosby’s publicist says upcoming tour is not about sexual assault

While stopping by CNN New Day Sunday morning, Bill Cosby’s publicist Ebonee Benson wanted to make sure one thing was clear, that Cosby’s upcoming tour of town hall is not about sexual assault.

“The town hall meeting are not about sexual assault. I will repeat. These town hall meetings are not about sexual assault,” she told the morning show co-hosts.

And she’s blaming the media for getting that wrong in the first place. “When we initially talked about the town hall meetings,” Benson said. “It was about restoration of legacy, much to what Mrs. Cosby spoke on in her statement is the sensationalism brought on by the media. This is another example of that. To take something meant to talk about the restoration of this man’s legacy that was destroyed by the media before he even had a chance to step into the courtroom. That’s what this is about.”

But that isn’t exactly what fellow Cosby team member Andrew Wyatt said in an earlier interview when he describe the tour a little differently. “This is bigger than Bill Cosby,” Wyatt previously said. “You know, this issue can affect any young person, especially young athletes of today. And they need to know what they’re facing when they are hanging out and partying, when they are doing certain things that they shouldn’t be doing. And it also affects, you know, married men.”

#BillCosby publicists toldus @CNN his town hall tours r abt restoring his legacy-that's not what they said earlier https://t.co/mlntX1aIKO — Christi Paul (@Christi_Paul) June 25, 2017

News of the town hall tour broke less than a week after a mistrial was declared in the case accusing Cosby of aggravated assault against Andrea Constand.