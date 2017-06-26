Dr. Luke and Kesha’s mother reach a settlement in defamation lawsuit

After nearly three years spent in legal battles, Dr. Luke has reached a settlement with Kesha’s mother, Pebe Sebert, in his defamation lawsuit.

In a joint statement released to ET Canada by Dr. Luke and Sebert regarding the dismissal of the Tennessee case, they said, “Dr. Luke vigorously disputes and denies that he ever raped Kesha Sebert, and he is asserting claims of defamation in a New York court against Kesha Sebert for making statements to the contrary, which statements Dr. Luke adamantly maintains are false.”

The statement adds: “Pebe admits she has no firsthand personal knowledge of the events occurring on the night of the alleged rape. Pebe was not present that night. At that time, Pebe was in Nashville, and Kesha was in Los Angeles. The dispute between Kesha and Dr. Luke about the events of that night is the subject of the New York case, and will be decided in that case. Accordingly, all parties believe it is appropriate to dismiss this Tennessee case and focus their attention on the New York case.”

Dr. Luke, formerly known as Lukasz Gottwald, sued Sebert back in October 2014 for defamation, claiming that Kesha’s mother was allegedly spreading lies about his character. Sebert later countersued the music producer, noting that she was reportedly tormented by his alleged actions against her daughter; however, the case was later dropped in April 2016.

While Dr. Luke and Sebert have reached a settlement in Tennessee, there remains a further legal battle between Dr. Luke and Kesha in New York, following Kesha’s dropped suit in California from August 2016.