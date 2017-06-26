Kamloops RCMP say missing woman left home Friday and has not returned

Kamloops RCMP are hoping the public can help them find a missing woman who has not been seen since she left her home on Friday.

Clarice Krause, 34, was last seen by her family on June 23 when she left in her white Ford Explorer, with licence plate 209 MLT.

She has not returned home since.

Police say her family is concerned for her welfare.

Krause is described as:

5’4” tall

130 pounds

34 years old

Shoulder length blond hair

Hazel eyes

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Clarice Krause is asked to call the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.