Ivanka Trump says she tries to ‘stay out of politics’ while working at White House

Ivanka Trump — special assistant to the U.S. president — says she tries “to stay out of politics.”

The businesswoman and daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump made those remarks during an interview with Fox News’ Fox and Friends, adding that her father’s “political instincts are phenomenal.”

“I leave the politics to other people and really lean into the issues that I care deeply about,” Trump said.

She added that she often disagrees with her father on issues, saying that they are “two different human beings.”

“I think that all different viewpoints being at the table is a positive thing,” she said. “And I think one of the things that, in this country we don’t have enough of, is dialogue.”

As the special assistant to the president, Trump works out of the West Wing of the White House and has access to classified information. However, her position is unpaid.

During her months at the official residence, she has focused on several policy issues, including paid family leave.

Trump often accompanies her father on official visits and meets with other world leaders. In February, Trump was seated next to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a round-table discussion on women’s issues in Washington, D.C.

Along with her her husband, Jared Kushner, Trump moved to the district following her father’s election. The duo is often seen at press conferences and public events at the president’s side. Kushner recently visited the Middle East, taking on the high-profile task of peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians.

In a statement following her appointment as special assistant to the president in March, the White House said it was “pleased that Ivanka Trump has chosen to take this step in her unprecedented role as First Daughter and in support of the President.”

—With a file from The Associated Press