3 people, including 2 children, killed in Mississauga crash

Three people were killed, including two children, following a two-vehicle crash in Mississauga late Sunday night.

The collision happened just before 11 p.m. on Winston Churchill Boulevard between North Sheridan Way and Queen Elizabeth Way.

Peel Regional Police said two children, ages four and 12, succumbed to their injuries as they were taken to hospital.

An adult was also pronounced dead.

Police said three other people were injured in the crash but their condition is unknown.

There’s no word yet on the exact cause of the collision and the investigation is ongoing.

Police are urging anyone near the area at the time of the crash to come forward.