June 26, 2017 5:13 am
Updated: June 26, 2017 5:29 am

North Vancouver man in custody after alleged hit and run

By News Anchor  CKNW

A fallen lamp standard and smashed up bus stop after an alleged hit and run Sunday evening.

North Vancouver RCMP
A 25-year-old  North Vancouver man is in custody after allegedly driving into a light standard and bus stop and fleeing the scene Sunday evening.

Nobody was hurt.

It happened on Mount Seymour Parkway at Mount Seymour Road at around 7:30 p.m.

North Vancouver RCMP say the license plate of the vehicle was found laying next to the bench, and the car was found parked fairly close.

Police believe alcohol was a factor in the incident.

