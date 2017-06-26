North Vancouver man in custody after alleged hit and run
A 25-year-old North Vancouver man is in custody after allegedly driving into a light standard and bus stop and fleeing the scene Sunday evening.
Nobody was hurt.
It happened on Mount Seymour Parkway at Mount Seymour Road at around 7:30 p.m.
North Vancouver RCMP say the license plate of the vehicle was found laying next to the bench, and the car was found parked fairly close.
Police believe alcohol was a factor in the incident.
