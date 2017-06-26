Black bear sightings across B.C. are on the rise

Seeing a black bear is becoming less of a rarity across B.C., with more than 1000 reported sightings every week for the past 5 weeks.

Wildsafe BC says there is a 60 per cent increase in sightings this year compared to 2016 and 2015.

Coordinator Frank Ritcey says it could be because the animals know they can find food closer to cities and towns.

“Garbage is the number one thing, but also it’s definitely time to take in those bird feeders. That’s another thing that the bears like to target at this time of year. And also with the barbeque season on, it’s really important that people clean off their barbeques.”

“It is disconcerting for somebody to come face-to-face with a large carnivore like a bear, but it’s important to remember that the bears are more interested in finding a meal than they are in having a conflict with you.”

Ritcey says Maple Ridge and Coquitlam have had a serious upticks in the number of sightings.

He notes it’s anyone’s guess if the current rate of sightings will continue into the late summer and early fall, when sightings are more typical.