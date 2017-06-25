Head On Collision
June 25, 2017 3:37 pm
Updated: June 25, 2017 3:40 pm

4 injured in head-on crash near Sainte-Agathe

By Web producer  Global News

A head-on collision near Sainte-Agathe in the Laurentians sent four people to hospital. Sunday, June 25, 2017.

Courtesy TVA
A A

Four people are in hospital following a head-on collision involving two vehicles on Highway 117 in Ivry-sur-le-Lac, near Sainte-Agathe.

Sûreté du Québec spokesperson, Daniel Thibodeau, said the crash happened at around 1 a.m. Sunday, after a motorist heading southbound in the northbound lane of Highway 117 crashed into an oncoming vehicle, injuring four people.

Story continues below

The driver heading in the wrong direction — a 48-year-old man from Terrebonne — was not seriously injured in the collision. His passenger however, a 54-year-old woman, was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Her injuries are considered life-threatening. As of Sunday afternoon, she remained in the intensive care unit, where her situation was described as “touch and go.”

Two people in the other vehicle — a man and a woman — also suffered serious injuries, though they are expected to recover.

Thibodeau told Global News they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Investigators have requested a blood sample.

Pending the results, the driver could face charges of impaired driving causing serious bodily harm.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Head On Collision
Highway 117
Impaired Driving
SQ
Sureté du Québec

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News