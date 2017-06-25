4 injured in head-on crash near Sainte-Agathe
Four people are in hospital following a head-on collision involving two vehicles on Highway 117 in Ivry-sur-le-Lac, near Sainte-Agathe.
Sûreté du Québec spokesperson, Daniel Thibodeau, said the crash happened at around 1 a.m. Sunday, after a motorist heading southbound in the northbound lane of Highway 117 crashed into an oncoming vehicle, injuring four people.
The driver heading in the wrong direction — a 48-year-old man from Terrebonne — was not seriously injured in the collision. His passenger however, a 54-year-old woman, was rushed to hospital in critical condition.
Her injuries are considered life-threatening. As of Sunday afternoon, she remained in the intensive care unit, where her situation was described as “touch and go.”
Two people in the other vehicle — a man and a woman — also suffered serious injuries, though they are expected to recover.
Thibodeau told Global News they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.
Investigators have requested a blood sample.
Pending the results, the driver could face charges of impaired driving causing serious bodily harm.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.