Thousands of Manitoba’s Muslims gather to end month of fasting

WINNIPEG — Over 10,000 people in Winnipeg attended the festival to mark the end of the month of fasting, also known as the month of Ramadan.

World wide, Eid-ul-Fitr (holiday of breaking the fast), celebrations, prayers and festivities took place on Sunday. Winnipeg was no exception.

The Manitoba Islamic Association said over 10,000 people attended the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers held at the RBC Convention Centre Sunday morning.

The holiday is celebrating with the prayers, small gifts for children, distribution of charity to the needy, and social gatherings,” the Manitoba Islamic Association said.

Additional Manitoba celebrations and prayers took place in Brandon and Winkler.