‘Hugs Not Walls’: Families separated by U.S.-Mexican border hug it out

Hundreds of family members separated by the U.S.-Mexican border had an opportunity to meet for hugs and kisses on Saturday (June 24).

The event, organized by the Border Network for Human Rights, took place in the border city of Ciudad Juarez.

Men, women and children raced toward their loved ones for a hug, kiss and quick word.

The initiative was called “Hugs Not Walls.”

According to the Border Network for Human Rights website, the event “protests the deep inhumanity of the U.S. immigration policies that have fuelled massive numbers of separated immigrant families and scarred communities across the country.”