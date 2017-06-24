Crews contain wildfire burning near 100 Mile House

Crews have fully contained a 36 hectare wildfire burning in the Cariboo.

But Fire Information Officer Natasha Broznitsky says the wildfire, which is about 50 kilometres northwest of 100 Mile House, is still cause for concern.

“We’re also still classifying this fire as ‘out of control,’ and this is because we cannot say that we’re confident it won’t spread beyond our control lines at this time.”

The fire was discovered Friday, and the BC Widlfire Service says its cause is still under investigation.

Broznitsky adds the fire isn’t directly threatening any buildings or property.

“However, it is burning in close proximity to provincial transmission lines. Authorities have been notified and there has been no change in the proximity to power poles since [Friday] evening,” she said.

Broznitsky says the fire is also five kilometres away from Esketem’c First Nations territory, and that the community has been notified.

More than 50 firefighters, one helicopter and several pieces of heavy equipment are being used to fight the flames.