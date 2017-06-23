Calgary police look for man that reportedly tried to lure school girl into car

Calgary police are looking for a man accused of trying to lure a school-aged girl into a vehicle in Braeside.

Police say the girl was walking to school in the area of Brabourne Road and Brookpark Drive SW when a man approached her in a vehicle, rolled down the window and told her to get in.

When she refused and continued walking, the girl told police the man continued to talk to her, telling her not to ignore him. The man continued yelling at her as the girl ran away, police said.

The man is described as being in his 30s or 40s and was wearing a ball cap at the time of the incident.

The vehicle is described as an older-model, dark-coloured four-door sedan with tinted windows.

Police ask anyone with information on the incident to contact them at 403-266-1234 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers.