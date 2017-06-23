Metro Vancouver reservoirs at good levels as temperatures begin to rise

With the upcoming bout of hot weather, the chair of the region’s utilities committee says water restrictions will remain at stage one for now.

Even though temperatures will creep into the 30-degree mark this weekend, Metro Vancouver may get by without having to elevate the water restriction to stage two.

“At the moment we’re in good shape in Metro Vancouver. Both the Capilano and Seymour reservoirs are at full pool, Coquitlam is down a bit but they’ve been dealing with fisheries,” said chair Darrell Mussatto.

Mussatto says the wet winter and heavy snowpack has been one factor, but the region population has also been practising good habits when it comes to water use.

“Overall, we’re very good at this time of year, but we have warm, hot weather coming and we’re asking people to really watch and monitor their water use.”

During 2015’s unseasonably hot and dry summer, Metro Vancouver had moved into stage two restrictions at the beginning of July, which limits lawn watering to one day a week.